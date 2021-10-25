International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.2% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

