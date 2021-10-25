International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 215 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 215 ($2.81).

IAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Liberum Capital raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 11th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 156.34 ($2.04). The company had a trading volume of 18,517,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,071,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 183.42. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a market capitalization of £7.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1.60.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

