Internet Initiative Japan Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Internet Initiative Japan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $483.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.69 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.61%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Internet Initiative Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Internet Initiative Japan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

