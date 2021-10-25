Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires 29,239 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Cardinal Health accounts for 1.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

