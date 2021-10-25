Invenomic Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valhi were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 62,260 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valhi by 4,870.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VHI traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,018. Valhi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $669.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57). Valhi had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Valhi Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

