Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 67.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $58,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $231,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.60. 905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

