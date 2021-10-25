Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $2.82 Million Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of The RMR Group worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.72. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

