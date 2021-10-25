Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $1.06 Million in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Kraton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,046,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Kraton by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 811,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kraton by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 504,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 295,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Kraton stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.57. 2,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.57. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $493.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

