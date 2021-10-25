Invenomic Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.8% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $375.52. 13,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.03.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.