Invenomic Capital Management LP Trims Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,243 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 45.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 164,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth $677,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AAWW traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.31. 5,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.28. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.