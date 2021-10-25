Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,787.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.02 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

