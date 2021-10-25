Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

RSP stock opened at $158.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $105.95 and a 12-month high of $159.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

