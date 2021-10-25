Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,364 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,102,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 442,962 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,114,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 362,814 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,480,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,755,000 after purchasing an additional 264,395 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3,090.3% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $78.73.

