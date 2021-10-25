Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 136,499 shares.The stock last traded at $57.15 and had previously closed at $57.38.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
