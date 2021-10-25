Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 136,499 shares.The stock last traded at $57.15 and had previously closed at $57.38.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,788,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after buying an additional 159,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,198,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.