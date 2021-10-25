Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT):

10/20/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

10/19/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

10/15/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

10/15/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

10/11/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty insurance industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

9/7/2021 – Duck Creek Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -246.00 and a beta of -0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94.

Get Duck Creek Technologies Inc alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,503 shares of company stock worth $4,820,823 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.