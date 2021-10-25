Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CSR opened at $103.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.56. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

