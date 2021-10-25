Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.88.

INVH opened at $40.88 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.82, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

