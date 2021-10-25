Ionic Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AerCap by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AerCap by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 7.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap stock opened at $64.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

