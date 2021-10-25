Ionic Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,000. Nabors Industries makes up approximately 0.8% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Nabors Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 131.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 68,109 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $6,930,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

NBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:NBR opened at $120.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.26. The company has a market cap of $993.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.