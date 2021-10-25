Ionic Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,972,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of MX opened at $19.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $891.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.