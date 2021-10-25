Ionic Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCT. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

PCT stock opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,531.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

