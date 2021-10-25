Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Iridium reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, with the bottom line matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the top line surpassing the same. An accretive subscriber base backed by a solid demand environment is a tailwind. It expects to continue witnessing healthy momentum through 2021 with higher service revenues. Commercial business is Iridium’s key long-term growth driver. It delivers cost-effective broadband services through its Certus technology. Iridium’s mobile and satellite network leverages the interlinked mesh architecture of 66 satellites to provide services across territories. However, pandemic-induced supply chain woes are a headwind. Stiff competition from regional market suppliers limits its potential to attract new customers. Inept cost structure and increased lead time to obtain spectrum licenses dents its margins.”

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,042 shares of company stock worth $3,582,816. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.