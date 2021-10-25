iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 20.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $105.99 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.10.

