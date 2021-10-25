iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.76 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.