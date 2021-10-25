iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

QUAL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.14. 753,059 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

