iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Shares Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

EPHE stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

