iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 52-Week High at $293.28

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $293.28 and last traded at $292.80, with a volume of 54954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after buying an additional 536,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

