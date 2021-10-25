iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.1% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $454.78. The company had a trading volume of 42,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,545. The company’s fifty day moving average is $445.02 and its 200-day moving average is $432.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

