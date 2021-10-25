iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 305.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,013 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 155,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100,859 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $78.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.48 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.