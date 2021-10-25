Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

ITUB opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

