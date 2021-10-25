Jayesh Sahasi Sells 32,386 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 32,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $655,492.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jayesh Sahasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,700.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Jayesh Sahasi sold 75,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00.

ONTF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.52. 635,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,988. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $957.28 million and a PE ratio of 16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter worth $218,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

