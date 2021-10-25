Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.28 million.

IBP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.22.

IBP stock opened at $117.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $140.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.