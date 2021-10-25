Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $21,722,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

