Jefferies Group LLC Buys 4,898 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 41.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $6,848,000. Finally, First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW opened at $686.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.45, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $692.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $634.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.58.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

