Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,220 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AppFolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 15.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 177.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth $7,060,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $132.96 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.65.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III purchased 72,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

