Jefferies Group LLC Has $5.11 Million Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avis Budget Group worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $167.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $172.70.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.83.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

