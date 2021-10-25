Jefferies Group LLC Invests $4.66 Million in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 194,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celcuity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Celcuity by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 1st quarter valued at $3,959,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Celcuity by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELC opened at $17.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. Celcuity Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $261.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). Analysts expect that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

