Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

JCI opened at $73.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

