Jefferies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $8,072,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

TTWO opened at $180.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.56. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.