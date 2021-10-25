Joseph Levin Sells 163,220 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Match Group alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72.

On Friday, September 10th, Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of Match Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00.

MTCH stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.65. 2,997,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,459. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.