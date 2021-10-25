JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €67.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Befesa in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

BFSA stock opened at €69.80 ($82.12) on Thursday. Befesa has a 12 month low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 12 month high of €72.90 ($85.76). The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 32.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

