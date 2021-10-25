JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $875.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $875.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $693.20.

SIVB opened at $753.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $609.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $264.60 and a 1 year high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

