JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$69.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.32.

TC Energy stock opened at C$68.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,501.50. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

