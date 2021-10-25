JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kirby by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kirby by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of KEX opened at $56.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

