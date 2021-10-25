JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 134.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,265.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,297.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,455.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $439.05 and a twelve month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

TPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

