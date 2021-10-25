JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,783 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,736.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $38.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

