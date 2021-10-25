JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $210.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $171.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $172.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 54,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

