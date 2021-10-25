JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $20.61 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

