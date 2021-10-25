Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.76. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million.

KAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,290. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth $223,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KAI opened at $218.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant has a 1 year low of $109.14 and a 1 year high of $225.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

