Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.69.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $133.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

